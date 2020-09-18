Judge blocks Louisiana landlord from kicking out residents

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana district judge has temporarily blocked the owners of an apartment complex in Lake Charles from kicking out its residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Nearly 200 families, forced hundreds of miles from their homes after Laura struck the southwest part of the state, were threatened with evictions. Judge Robert L. Wyatt’s order also said the landlord of the Wilshire Apartment Homes could not cancel residents’ leases or require them to sign a lease termination and waiver. A hearing on the matter is set for Oct. 8.