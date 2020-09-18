Pompeo visits Guyana hoping to shore up support on Venezuela

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited the small nation of Guyana looking to shore up support for Trump administration efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and build ties with the booming oil producer. During the brief stop Friday, Pompeo and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali signed agreements to strengthen U.S. investment and cooperation on energy and infrastructure while vowing to deepen cooperation on maritime security and drug trafficking interdiction. Pompeo praised Ali’s support for the Lima Group, a regional body of U.S.-aligned nations that have pushed for a diplomatic solution to Venezuela’s political crisis.