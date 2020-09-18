How the city of Eau Claire hopes to collect on future political visits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With Vice President Mike Pence's Eau Claire campaign stop less than a week away city officials are figuring out how to cover the costs of the visit.

According to city officials, Secret Service has requested two ambulances to accompany Pence's motorcade from Eau Claire to the Minnesota state line during his bus tour which will cost the city roughly $1,800.

The city still has outstanding invoices from President Trump and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign stops back in 2016.

Clinton's campaign still owes Eau Claire $6,800 and Trump's owes more than $47,000.

Eau Claire Finance Director Jay Winzenz said from now on they are taking affirmative steps to collect funding for campaign events or visits from elected officials before they come to town.

"The only effective way that I've seen to recover campaign costs is to collect those costs before the event occurs," Winzenz said. "Once the event occurs it's very unlikely that a community will be paid by sending an invoice."

The Eau Claire Sheriff's Department is taking some jurisdiction of the event's planning because Midwest Manufacturing's offices, where Pence will be touring, are outside of the Eau Claire city limits.

Officials from the sheriff's department are scheduled to meet with Secret Service members Friday evening.