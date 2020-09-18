Hayward man killed in bike crash

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - A Hayward man is dead after crashing his bicycle and landing head first.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Timmerman, 67, was riding along a bike trail in the town of Spider Lake, northeast of Hayward, when he crashed.

Witnesses say Timmerman lost control of his bike while going over a jump on a rockier part of the trail and went over the handlebars crashing headfirst.

First responders found Timmerman dead at the scene.