Greece: Police move more homeless migrants to new tent camp

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday relocated over a thousand more migrants who had been homeless since fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp last week amid a local COVID-19 outbreak.The number of people moved to the new army-built camp on the island reached 6,100, officials said Friday, adding that a total of 187 so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.More than 12,000 migrants and refugees fled the fires.