‘Grateful’ – Players celebrate Big Ten’s reversal on season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields says he felt distraught watching college football on TV last weekend. With the Big Ten’s decision to scrap fall sports in the name of player safety because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fields and his Buckeye teammates were sidelined. That changed this week when the Big Ten reversed course and announced that beginning Oct. 23-24. Fields says the players are grateful the season has been saved and are having fun being on the field together again. Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan said getting the season back “means everything.”