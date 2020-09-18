Belarus, backers seek to block speeches at UN rights body

GENEVA (AP) — A representative of Belarus, backed by Russia, China and Venezuela, has tried and failed to limit speeches as the U.N.‘s top human rights body holds an urgent debate on alleged rights violations by Belarusian authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko. The president of the Human Rights Council put an end to Friday’s repeated interruptions of speakers by the four countries, which argued a breach of procedural rules. The speakers decrying a string of alleged rights violations in Belarus included Lukashenko’s main challenger in the country’s disputed presidential election. After the former candidate told the council that peaceful protesters were being beaten and raped and some “have been found dead,” the Belarusian ambassador broke in to object.