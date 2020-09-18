Friday starts below freezing

It's a cold start to this Friday morning. A number of counties are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. This means damage to vegetation is likely.



We've already seen temperatures fall to 30 in Eau Claire, with widespread temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and even a few upper 20s. A clear sky and light winds are helping keep temperatures cold.



This afternoon will be similar to yesterday, mostly sunny but chilly, with highs only in the low 60s. That's about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.



Fortunately temperatures won't be as cold Saturday morning, although we could still see some areas of patchy frost northeast of Eau Claire. Temperatures Saturday will be slightly warmer in the mid 60s, and into the low 70s by Sunday.

Both Sunday and Monday will be breezy with our next chance for showers arriving on Monday. We'll see even warmer temps as we approach the fall equinox on Tuesday.