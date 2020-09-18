France seeks EU sanctions on Turkey over energy tensions

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France’s minister for Europe says the European Union should consider imposing sanctions against Turkey if the Turkish government won’t suspend its search for energy reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters where Cyprus and Greece claim exclusive economic rights. French Minister for European Affairs Clement Baume said during a visit to Cyprus on Friday that sanctions should be among the options the EU considers employing if Turkey continues to “endanger the security and sovereignty of a member state.” EU leaders are set to hold a summit to discuss how to respond to Turkey’s refusal to recall a warship-escorted research vessel it dispatched to a part of the eastern Mediterranean that Greece maintains is over its continental shelf.