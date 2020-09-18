Eau Claire families, students request to switch learning models

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After three weeks of school, several students and families in the Eau Claire Area School District are requesting to change their learning models, causing the district to shake up staffing.

Superintendent Mike Johnson said around 250 families have requested to switch learning models, most of them moving from the blended model to the 100% virtual model. However, Johnson said roughly 40-50 students have requested to return to the blended model after working solely online.

Johnson said health and safety concerns, as well as learning style preferences are the main reasons why families are requesting to switch.

"We've received feedback from the families that certain parts were frustrating, whether it was the scheduling, or whether it was the timing or certain types of assignments," Johnson said.

In response, the district has added six teachers to help with online classes at the high school level, and created two new administrative positions to oversee virtual learning operations.

The district reviews all new requests at the end of each month, but Johnson said there is no guarantee that every family will have their request approved.