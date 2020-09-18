Eau Claire Chamber members hear election preview

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Too close to call: That was the word from two political experts who spoke to Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce members Friday morning about the November election.

Former Wisconsin Commerce Secretary William McCoshen, who is now a political consultant, said the race in Wisconsin between Donald Trump and Joe Biden could go either way, based on the latest polls. But he said the candidates who visit the state in person will benefit the most. He predicted Biden will do better in the Badger State than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, but still rated the 2020 race extremely tight. Trump beat Clinton by a mere 22,000 votes four years ago.

McCoshen also predicted little change in the partisan divide in the Wisconsin Legislature, with Republicans retaining control of both the state Senate and the Assembly.

John Kirshner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said there are very few undecided voters nationwide now. He told Eau Claire Chamber members only 13% of U.S. voters are undecided, with 50% saying there is no way they would vote for Trump and 37% saying there is no way they would vote for Biden.

Kirschner says the states that will decide the election in the Electoral College are Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Those are the states that polls show are close and could go either way. Except for Minnesota, Trump won all of them in 2016 and is behind in all of them now.

Kirschner says, based on current polls, Democrats could take control of the U.S. Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 53-47 advantage.