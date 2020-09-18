Early votes will not be processed until Election Day in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new Associated Press poll shows more than half of Americans plan to vote before Election Day this year, which makes some people think we will know results well before November 3, but local officials say that's not the case.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said as of Thursday, September 17, about 10,400 residents have requested absentee ballots. That's roughly 25% of the city's eligible registered voters.

Riepl said poll workers will not begin processing ballots until the morning of Election Day and both absentee and in-person get processed intermittently throughout the day.

All ballots are processed through the same tabulator, but workers are not able to see which candidate is in the lead as votes come through.

"Our voting machines do not allow us the ability to see the results prior to the final tabulation when we submit the results to the county," Riepl said.

Riepl hopes all ballots will be processed when the polls close at 8 p.m. but if they are not it could mean working through the night to turn over the final results of the election.