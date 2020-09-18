One family’s desperate, deadly attempt to flee Lebanon

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Hundreds of Lebanese are fleeing miserable conditions in their country on migrant ships hoping to start a new life in Europe. A trip on a fishing boat this month from the northern city of Tripoli to the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus ended with some of the four dozen passengers losing their lives while others are still missing. People are selling their belongings to pay human traffickers who promise a bright future beyond the seas. Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs over the past year while the local currency lost 80% of its value.