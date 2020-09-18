Denni Backstrom and Connor Murray wins Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An annual event had a different look this year but the result was the same; great dancing for a great cause.

This year, Denni Backstrom and Connor Murray took home the top spot as winners of Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars.

Justin Esterly, Daybreak meteorologist, was a dancer in the event.

News 18's evening anchors Keith Edwards and Shannon Hoyt were emcees of the event.

There were 10 different watch parties in Eau Claire to keep audience members and dancers safe.