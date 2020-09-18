Conference to examine abusive behavior in gymnastics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The international gymnastics federation will hold a conference next month to deal with misconduct and abuse in elite programs. Gymnasts from countries including Britain, the Netherlands and Australia have come forward in recent months with allegations of behavior such as abusive coaching methods and fat-shaming. The federation has expressed concern that misconduct might be treated as a normal part of the training process in some countries. Gymnasts, coaches and other people involved in the sport can speak at the conference. It will be held online on Oct. 26-27.