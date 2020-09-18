Chippewa County sex offender now charged with attempted possession of child porn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender, out of prison for just over a month, is now back behind bars after being charged with attempted possession of child pornography.

Donald Rusaw Jr., 43, is charged with 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography.

Last month, Rusaw was released from custody after being incarcerated for 15 1/2 years. Initially, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Rusaw Jr. would be homeless upon release. Then, an agreement was reached with the Bloomer Inn and Suites to house him there. The motel later broke that agreement and Rusaw was back living on the streets.

In a criminal complaint filed Friday in Chippewa County Court:

Rusaw's parole agent said she found child porn on Rusaw's phone, although the complaint never shows any child porn was actually saved on the phone.

The phone was turned over to police and they found roughly 60 inappropriate web searches in his browser history involving children.

An investigator said he found over 100 pornographic images and 11 videos on Rusaw's phone but they were all of adults.

Rusaw was charged with 1st and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in October 2004 and 17 counts of child porn possession in September 2004.

A $25,000 cash bond has been set for Rusaw. He is due in court on September 22 for an initial appearance.

If convicted on all 10 counts, Rusaw could spend the next 185 years in prison.