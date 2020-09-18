Bergdahl lawyers say judge’s job application posed conflict

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new motion in the case of former U.S Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is asking the highest appeals court for the U.S. military to overturn his conviction, citing an alleged conflict of interest involving the judge who originally presided over his sentencing. Friday’s motion seeks to have the court re-examine the impartiality of retired Army Col. Jeffrey Nance, who sentenced Bergdahl. It says Nance was working to secure a job with the Department of Justice at the time he ruled in the Bergdahl case. In 2017, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy for disappearing from his remote infantry post in Afghanistan in 2009.