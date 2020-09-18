Australia pays $3.7 M to help news agency though pandemic

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has announced a $3.7 million grant to the national news agency as part of pandemic-related assistance to regional journalism. Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says Australian Associated Press is critical to media diversity and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to accurate, fact-based journalism, including a strong contribution to regional news. AAP provides services to more than 250 regional news mastheads across Australia. AAP executives welcomed the funding as an endorsement of AAP’s role in providing a key piece of Australia’s democratic infrastructure.