Area football teams get their first taste of Friday night lights

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Friday was a dress rehearsal for high school football in Wisconsin, with scrimmages were held across the Chippewa Valley.

It was chance for teams to get some live-game action, before opening up the season next week.

McDonell Central hosted Bruce at Dorais Field. The Macks said there was nothing better than walking out onto the field, after months of uncertainty.

"I was hoping (we'd play), but there were times when I doubted it," said senior guard Noah Christopherson. "When it got really bad earlier. But I always thought we'd be out here. It's nice, it's been a long time."

"I was looking forward to this all year," said senior quarterback Tanner Opsal. "I just happy to be out here now. Our team is going to show people what we're actually made of . We're ready to just go out there and win games."

McDonell Central will travel to Lincoln next Friday. Bruce will open up the season at Gilman.

WIAA announces pandemic accommodations

The WIAA Board of Control approved tournament procedures and modifications of the membership's rules on Friday.

It also announced the revised sites and hosts of three fall state tournament sites.

If conditions allow for culminating events or State Tournaments to continue, the Board voted in support of conducting the State Girls Golf Championships at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.; the State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School; the Division 1 State Girls Team and Individual Tennis Tournaments at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club in Lake Geneva, Wis., and the Division 2 State Girls Team and Individual Tennis Tournaments at the Sports Core in Kohler, Wis.

Read the full list of changes here