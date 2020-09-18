Hanson: Altoona teams have OK to play games this fall

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Patience, and practice, has paid off for Altoona High School.

The Railroaders' football, volleyball and boys soccer teams will now compete in games this fall, Altoona head football coach Chad Hanson said Friday.

A change in the wording of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Order provided the opportunity, Hanson said.

A line on the third page of the order states public spaces and public buildings within Eau Claire County 'consider prohibiting or not participating in activities that, by their very nature, encourage violation of Physical Distancing Requirements.'

Hanson said he met with parents to discuss the news. He said Altoona will be as strict as ever enforcing protocols and practices that help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The first scrimmages of the football season were held Friday. Altoona's first regular season game is scheduled two weeks from now, against Osceola.

Altoona volleyball's first match will be Tuesday vs Thorp, according to Cloverbelt Conference's website. The boys soccer team will host McDonell/Regis on Thursday.