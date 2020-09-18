Actor Masterson’s lawyer denies and denounces rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Masterson’s attorney says his client is “absolutely not guilty” of the three rape charges against him, and calls the case “politicized.” Masterson, the 44-year-old former star of “That ‘70s Show,” made his first appearance in the case since his June arrest Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom. His attorney Tom Mesereau says the actor has been unfairly harassed by prosecutors as the district attorney faces reelection and his case has been unfairly hyped by media outlets. Mesereau says he’ll prove that Masterson is not guilty. Prosecutors said his statements have no basis in fact.