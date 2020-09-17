Wilson earns WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award

A’ja Wilson earns WNBA Most Valuable Player honors after leading Las Vegas to 18-4 record and top seed in the league’s playoffs. The No. 1 overall pick three years ago averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. Minnesota sweeps rookie of the year and coach of the year awards with Crystal Dangerfield and Cheryl Reeve winning. Dangerfield, who was picked in the second round, becomes lowest drafted player to win rookie of the year.