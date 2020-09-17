Vikings put RG Pat Elflein on injured reserve

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve. The fourth-year player will miss at least three games. The Vikings did not disclose the injury for Elflein, who has not appeared on the injury report this season. NFL Network reported that Elflein hurt his thumb in practice on Thursday. The Vikings play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Elflein is in his first season at right guard. He played left guard last year and center his first two seasons. Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland are the inexperienced backup options.