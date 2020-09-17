UK defends planned Brexit deal breach as Biden slams move

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing more opposition to its plans to breach the Brexit agreement with the European Union. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden became the latest American politician to express alarm, and the EU rejected the U.K.’s rationale. An EU spokesman insisted Thursday that the 27-nation bloc was negotiating in good faith and had “literally hundreds” of deals with which to prove its reliability after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insinuated the opposite. Johnson has argued that his government needs to override parts of the Brexit deal as an insurance policy against “unreasonable” behavior by the EU that could threaten U.K. unity by disrupting trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.