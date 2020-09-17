Taylor takes hand off as Colts, Vikings try to bounce back

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts need Jonathan Taylor to help them get their ground game jump-started and their season back on track. The 21-year-old rookie from Wisconsin will make his first career start in his second pro game against a defense that has typically been one of he league’s top units. Minnesota certainly didn’t look the part last week when it gave up 43 points and 522 yards in a season-opening loss. If the Vikings don’t find a solution Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer could head home with the first 0-2 start of his seven-year tenure. The Colts are trying to avoid going 0-2.