Sri Lanka names captain of oil tanker a suspect in fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan magistrate is ordering the captain of an oil tanker that caught fire off the country’s coast to appear in court as authorities seek $1.8 million from the ship’s owner for assistance provided in fighting the blazes. The attorney general had directed police to name the Greek captain of the MT New Diamond as a suspect in the fire and produce him before the Magistrate’s Court. The court ordered him to appear on Sept. 28. The ship, which was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was damaged by two fires over a week. Sri Lankan and Indian ships and aircraft took part in extinguishing the fires, which killed one Filipino crew member and injured another.