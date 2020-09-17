Spanish court considers Catalan leader’s removal from office

MADRID (AP) — Catalonia’s regional president has vowed not to waver from his separatist cause after hearing the closing arguments at Spain’s Supreme Court, which is discussing whether to bar him from public office. Quim Torra spoke on Thursday after attending the hearing at the nation’s highest court of his appeal of a verdict by a lower court last year. That court ruled that Torra was unfit to hold public office for 18 months for having violated an election law that prohibits public officials from using public buildings to display political propaganda. The court’s ruling is expected in coming days.