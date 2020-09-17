UN chief: don’t ‘throw away’ stimulus money on fossil fuels

VIENNA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on governments not to “throw away” economic stimulus funds by supporting fossil fuel industries that contribute to global warming. Guterres said at a virtual climate conference on Thursday that countries should invest in renewable energy and other sustainable solution as they mobilize trillions of dollars of taxpayers’ money for economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Guterres’ appeal was echoed by actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who helped organize the Austrian World Summit in Vienna.