Romania’s military gets first U.S. Patriot missile shipment

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s armed forces have received their first shipment of U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missiles, part of efforts to upgrade the country’s military capabilities. The missiles made by defense contractor Raytheon, as well as recent purchases of F-16 fighter jets, are also part of Romania’s pledge to gradually increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, the minimum level demanded for NATO members. Since 2016, Romania has hosted a U.S. ballistic missile system at a military base in the country’s south.