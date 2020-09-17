Pence returns to upper Midwest after Trump, Biden visits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence returns to the upper Midwest next week following dueling visits Friday by President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Pence will start next Thursday at a manufacturing company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before traveling to Minneapolis to meet with a pro-Trump law enforcement group. The visit was announced a day before Trump and Biden make campaign stops in northern Minnesota. Trump will hold a rally Friday in Bemidji, while Biden will visit a union training center in Duluth. Gov. Tim Walz has urged both campaigns to follow state guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.