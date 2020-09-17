Pedestrian hit and killed north of Bloomer

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A female died in the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a truck north of Bloomer.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Highway 64 at 190th Avenue at 6:24 p.m.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said a Gibson's Water Care box truck was west on 64 when the driver hit a female pedestrian on a curve.

The female was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire where she had surgery and died.

The sheriff is asking for anyone in the area who might have information to contact his office at 715-726-7701.