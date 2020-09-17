Papa John’s announces plan for new hub in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Pizza purveyor Papa John’s has announced plans to open a new Atlanta-area facility housing several key departments along with about 200 jobs. The pizza delivery company said in a news release Thursday that the location will be one of three global headquarters, along with its Louisville office and its international hub outside of London. The Georgia location and associated organizational changes are expected to be complete by next summer. The plan comes as Papa John’s charts a new strategic course after fallout with its founder, John Schnatter, and as its stock price rises amid growing demand during the coronavirus pandemic.