Packers wary of Lions after uncomfortable sweep last season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The past two games between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions exemplified the biggest difference between these two teams. Green Bay has an uncanny ability to win close games. Detroit keeps finding new ways to lose them. The Packers swept their two regular-season meetings with the Lions last year despite never leading either game until Mason Crosby made a game-winning field goal as time expired. They meet again Sunday in Green Bay’s home opener as the Lions try to bounce back after blowing a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 27-23 loss at Chicago last week.