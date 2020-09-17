Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

MOSCOW (AP) — Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk after he fell ill on a flight to Moscow last month. Navalny later was flown to a German hospital for treatment, and he has recovered enough to post a photo of himself and his family Tuesday. Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement but Russian officials have vehemently denied it. Navalny’s Instagram account said members of his team went to the hotel room on Aug. 20 an hour after learning he was ill and packed the bottles and other items for inspection.