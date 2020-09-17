New box set has trove of rare, unreleased Elton John songs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pandemic lockdown has given Elton John some time to take stock of his career, and he says now he’s ready to release a trove of rare and unreleased music. John announced Thursday that “Elton: Jewel Box,” a collection of 148 songs that span recordings from 1965 to 2019 and his early collaborations with songwriter Bernie Taupin, will be released on Nov. 13. The collection, which includes 60 unreleased tracks, includes “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” an unreleased studio demo from 1969. John says the lockdown gave him time to review some of his “long lost tracks” and prepare them for release.