More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the U.S. The most recent charges announced Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, accuse a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and two others with stealing the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology. Officials say the hackers would use those identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers’ peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property. In addition to the Revolutionary Guard member, another accused hacker is identified as a leader of a notorious Iranian hacker group.