Miami Herald apologizes for ‘racist’ insert column

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Herald is investigating how it published a paid insert with what it called “racist and anti-Semitic commentary.” The supplement was distributed to readers of its Spanish-language sister paper. The Florida daily’s publisher Aminda Marqués González earlier this week said it will no longer publish the content of the weekly supplement called LIBRE. Marqués González and the managing editor of El Nuevo Herald apologized to readers in a letter saying they hadn’t previously read the advertising insert until a column was widely shared on social media. The commentary berated Jews for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while comparing violent demonstrators to Nazis.