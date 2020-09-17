Menard family gifts $3 million to UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of Eau Claire's most successful families is making a generous donation to UW-Eau Claire to promote Constitutional studies.

The Menard family is gifting the university $3 million to support a five-year initiative that aims to educate students on the United States Constitution's First Amendment rights.

The funding will expand opportunities through a five-year initiative focused on improving research, coursework, and programming in UW-Eau Claire's Center for Constitutional Studies, which is now renamed to include the Menard legacy.

A letter from the Menard family states the gift will enhance the education experiences of students, and prepare them for future success.

"Everything that we're going to be doing with it is going to be to the benefit of our students," said Dr. Eric Kasper, political science professor at UW-Eau Claire. "Giving them more class opportunities, more research opportunities, and more extracurricular opportunities as far as hearing from speakers, or participating in workshops or book studies."

The university's political science department also received roughly $750,000 in funding from the Charles Koch Foundation. Both donations will be used to hire additional facility, provide new scholarship opportunities, and create a state-of-the-art research center on campus.