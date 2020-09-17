Markquart Motors donates hefty sum to McDonough Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks in part to a local business owner's love of pickleball, McDonough Park is receiving a hefty donation.

Eau Claire's Community Parks Association has been raising money to renovate McDonough Park to be more accessible and enjoyable for older residents, and with a $50,000 donation from Markquart Motors, it's closer to its end goal of $500,000.



The park is popular for its pickleball court, of which Dave Markquart, the company's owner, is a frequent player.



There are $250,000 in matching grants from organizations available, meaning donations such as Markquart's go a long way.

"Obviously what we're trying to do is meet the budget of the park project so we're hoping that the initial $50,000 plus the $50,000 matching grant will help bring the fundraising to a conclusion so all the DNR grant money can be awarded. That's our goal," said Marquart.

Parks and Recreation officials are looking to make McDonough Park Eau Claire's first active aging park, meaning it will promote activity, fitness, and fun for older residents.