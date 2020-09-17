Man killed in Buffalo County rollover

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed when he rolled his Jeep in Buffalo County.

The crash happened on Highway 35 near the US Corps of Engineers Boatyard in Fountain City on Wednesday night at 10:14.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, William Daubs, 32, was south on Highway 35 when he left the road and rolled while trying to get back on the road.

Daubs was partially thrown from the vehicle and was killed, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities say Daubs was not wearing his seat belt and they say speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.