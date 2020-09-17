Kosovo veterans puzzled by court war crime file delivery

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo war veterans say war crime files inexplicably sent to their office have been returned to a special international court in The Hague, Netherlands, probing alleged crimes during and after the Balkan nation’s 1998-1999 war. A spokesman for the association of former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) fighters said an unidentified man delivered the files to their office in Pristina this week. He said it was the second such incident in two months. A spokesman said the court had no comment on the issue. Prosecutors have charged Kosovo’s president and a former parliamentary speaker with crimes against humanity and war crimes. Both have denied committing any crimes.