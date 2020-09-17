Justice minister accuses EU of ‘attack’ on Polish democracy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister has accused the European Union of waging an “attack on democracy” after the European Parliament passed a resolution criticizing lax adherence to the rule of law and discrimination against women and LGBT people in the EU member-state. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro called the resolution “absurd” and an assault on the “true rule of law.” He said Poland would fight efforts to cut the country’s EU funding over the allegations. EU lawmakers adopted the resolution on a 513-148 vote, with 33 abstentions, after debating a report on fundamental rights in Poland. The Spanish lawmaker who prepared the report said Thursday that Polish authorities “continue to operate in contempt of the European legal order.”