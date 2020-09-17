Judge tosses US lawsuit over fire at London’s Grenfell Tower

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. judge in Philadelphia has dismissed a lawsuit filed over the 2017 fire at London’s Grenfell Tower that killed 72 people. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson says in Wednesday’s ruling that it would be more efficient to try the case in England. The lawsuit argued that faulty building materials made by U.S. manufacturers turned the high-rise into a “flaming coffin.” The 2017 fire started in a refrigerator and raced up the side of the 24-story building. Plaintiffs may consider an appeal. The suit was filed last year against Michigan-based Whirlpool and Pennsylvania-based makers of cladding and insulation.