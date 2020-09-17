Judge rules sex offender, who wanted placement in Chippewa Co., can be released

KENOSHA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Wisconsin judge on Thursday again ordered the release of a convicted sex offender who Chippewa County has been trying to keep from being relocated to the county.

After a trial in Kenosha County, a judge ruled that prosecutors did not prove their case that Jeffrey Neubecker should not be released.

The judge ordered his release, but stayed that ruling for ten days.

In January a judge ruled that Neubecker should be released and temporarily live at a home in New Auburn while officials searched for a permanent residence. However, Chippewa County got a restraining order preventing that from happening.

Court documents filed March 9 in Chippewa County point to Wisconsin Act 184 which states, "Act 184 eliminates the ability of a court to place an SVP (sexually violent person) outside his or her home county."

Those court documents said Neubecker has been filing for release since 2001. In 2018, Neubecker was granted release and Kenosha County officials started working to find a spot. They said they couldn't find an appropriate place that met requirements.

In October 2019, Neubecker filed a motion for an emergency temporary placement, arguing he was suffering irreparable harm by the delay in his supervised release.

Later that month, Neubecker was granted that release and officials worked to find placement for him in either Portage or Chippewa counties.

Fast forward to January 23, 2020 Neubecker was ordered placement in Chippewa County by the Kenosha County Circuit Court. Court documents state Neubecker preferred Chippewa County.

On February 24, 2020, Chippewa County officials filed a motion to stop Neubecker's placement in the county.

Chippewa County officials claim the county would suffer irreparable harm of Neubecker moved here.

A hearing on what happens now is expected at the end of the month in Chippewa County.