Indianapolis, Minnesota try to rebound from Week 1 losses

The Minnesota Vikings have never started 0-2 in coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure. They’ve also lost all 11 road games against the Colts in series history. On Sunday, in front of up to 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Vikings will try to keep one streak intact while breaking the other. Indy also is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start in Frank Reich’s three seasons as head coach. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers could make history in his home debut, too. He needs two touchdowns to become the sixth player in league history with 400, and 366 yards to become the sixth NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards.