How Eau Claire police are preparing for Pence’s visit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to the White House, Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Midwest Manufacturing next Thursday as part of a bus tour.

The vice president is expected to deliver remarks focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

After his visit, he will head to Minneapolis for a Cops for Trump listening session.

Eau Claire police are preparing for people to gather, either in support or in protest, and say they've prepped for election visits throughout the year.

"Our main goal in these situations is always to create a situation that's safe for our community. We reach out to a lot of different agencies; be it police, EMS, lots of other different government organizations or private organizations to ensure first the safety of the community, the safety of the guests and the safety of everyone involved," said Josh Miller with ECPD.

The vice president last visited the Chippewa Valley in May of 2019 when he stopped at J&D Manufacturing in Altoona.