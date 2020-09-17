Health department not recommending UWEC closure

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As other UW System campuses across the state turn to lock-downs and online learning, Eau Claire health officials say they have no recommendations for UW-Eau Claire to make the same decision.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said although the number of COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County is climbing rapidly, nearly half of which are connected to UWEC, and a high positivity rate of over 14%, they have not made any recommendations to the university to strategize closing the campus yet.

Giese adds there's no single metric that constitutes a campus closure and rather they look at multiple measures to first mitigate the spread and in the end, it's the school's call.

"We will continue to work closely with them as decisions are made over the course of this next semester and next year. Ultimately, UW-Eau Claire is the decider of how they plan to do education as they move forward." Giese said.

Roughly 45% of September's Eau Claire County cases are connected to UW-Eau Claire.