Health care patient, donor data may have been breached

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patients and donors to at least four different health care providers in Minnesota are being notified that their personal information may have been compromised. The potential data breach involves hundreds of thousands of patients and donors at Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, Regions Hospital and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. The hack is part of a ransomware attack on a cloud computing company called Blackbaud, which manages databases for a number of nonprofits.