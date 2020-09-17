Greek minister: 5,000 move into new refugee camp on Lesbos

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says more than 5,000 asylum seekers left homeless after the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesbos burnt down have now been housed in a new camp. Speaking on the island Thursday, the minister said rapid coronavirus tests had found 135 of the former residents of Moria camp positive for the coronavirus, and the people had been isolated. The squalid Moria camp burned down last week, leaving more than 12,000 people in need of emergency shelter. They slept rough by the side of a road in makeshift shelters, and a police operation was launched Thursday morning to persuade them to move.