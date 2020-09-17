Giuliani associates face new federal fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have brought new wire fraud charges against two associates of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who previously had been accused of using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians. Prosecutors say Lev Parnas and David Correia were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of an alleged bid to raise funds for a business called Fraud Guarantee. A superseding indictment also charged them with additional campaign finance violations. Prosecutors say the company misled investors. An attorney for Parnas says he is pleased the matter can move forward. An attorney for Correia declined to comment.